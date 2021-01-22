AMLO authorizes states and private companies to buy COVID-19 vaccines

On Friday, January 22nd, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador authorized state governments and private companies to acquire and apply the COVID-19 vaccine but laid out certain guidelines that must be met.
In his morning press conference in the Treasury Room of the National Palace, López Obrador explained that he will give instructions to the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, to issue a statement authorizing any private company or local government that wants to acquire vaccines and apply them.
“(…) They have my authorization, they only need to fill up an application, sign a contract for the purchase of vaccines, specifying the quantity and the pharmaceutical company. (…) Lopez Obrador said.
López Obrador asked to respect the vaccination scheme by age and population risk and made a call not to use the purchase and application of vaccines for political-electoral purposes.
