AMLO supports the candidacy of a man accused of rape and sexual abuse.

Women on social networks demand the cancellation of Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy and demand López Obrador to do so.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – For several days in a row, López Obrador’s reactions and his refusal to comment on the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio, a man accused of rape and sexual abuse, has gone viral on social networks.

#PresidenteRompaElPacto is trending after the President pointed out during his press conference that accusations and disqualifications of all kinds are made during election season.

“It is up to the authority to resolve it and take care that these cases are not used for political-electoral purposes, that ‘I do not want it to be him, because it was my turn,’ although the people of Guerrero did not want; or another party, who want to weaken the rival. So, see this. Of course, imagine issues that have to do with rape, these types of accusations are very strong, but you can’t make political lynchings either. That is to say, to leave the matter, if it is political, to the people, in order not to make mistakes, the best thing to do is to ask the people first” (SIC), he commented.

Political personalities, show business personalities, activists, and women, in general, virtualized the demand for López Obrador to take a position regarding Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy, who is seeking the governorship of Guerrero on behalf of Morena.

Those who disagree, accuse that with these declarations, the President is backing the candidate’s nomination..

Despite the multiple claims, on Thursday, the President again avoided the subject. However, now he used the phrase “Ya chole” (which means “stop bothering”) to say that enough had already been saying about this situation.

“Well, they have their right, as do the people of Guerrero, those who support Felix, it is the same thing, they are the rights of all to freedom. And how is it resolved? Well, as these things have to be seen: through democratic procedures and with the law, with complaints, that’s what the public prosecutor’s office is for, that’s what the judge is for, not promoted campaigns,” he accused.

The hashtag #YaChole became one of the country’s top Twitter trends just a few hours after the morning conference.

The President assured that he respects women but accused that this is a movement to weaken the candidate.

“You always have to ask yourself and on whose side, that is, why all this, what is behind it, although it is a legitimate demand and a delicate matter, anyway. Or are we going to continue to be manipulated by interests? No, no, no, no, it is up to each one of us to resolve,” said López Obrador this Thursday morning.

