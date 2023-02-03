3 people in Progreso end up in jail during Carnival

Carnival Tuesday in Progreso ended badly for three people who were arrested for disturbing the public order.

The first arrested was a woman who was disturbing the public order outside an Oxxo convenience store, located on the port’s Malecon.

Subsequently, two subjects started a fight throwing punches at each other right on the Malecon, for which they were also arrested.

The three were taken to the municipal jail.

The amount of beer and other alcoholic beverages that are consumed during the days of Carnaval in the port of Progreso is really alarming.

