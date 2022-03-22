“The Maya Train and the Tulum airport both will be inaugurated in December 2023”, AMLO said

After the official inauguration of the Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (AIFA) in Saint Lucia, Mexico’s president is readying for another of his projects.
On Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in December of 2023, both the Maya Train and the upcoming Tulum International Airport will be inaugurated.
He has confirmed that the military engineers involved in the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport will soon be traveling to Quintana Roo to monitor these other projects.
He made the announcement during his Monday morning press conference, detailing that 98 military engineers and a support troop are being sent to the state. The engineers will be responsible for monitoring the building of the Maya Train from Escárcega to Tulum.
AMLO has also said that he will spend the first three days of April in the state to review the progress of his next large project, the Maya Train.
“I am going on the first, second and third of April to begin two sections that are going to be left in charge of the military engineers. The sections from Escárcega to Tulum, so around 500 kilometers,” he said detailing “Escárcega, Calakmul, Chetumal, Bacalar, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Tulum.”
During his announcement, he also said that both the Maya Train and Tulum International Airport will be inaugurated in December of 2023.
Last week, Eloy Quintal Jiménez, president of the Cámara Nacional de Comercio Servicios y Turismo de Chetumal, said that he was unofficially told of the arrival of thousand of military personnel. Work camps to house them are set to begin construction on March 25, after which time, military personnel will begin arriving to start construction on both the Maya Train and Tulum airport projects.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mago de Oz concert was moved from Mérida to Umán, and there was a huge response
“Uman showed its potential to host.
-
Volunteers of the ‘Mexican Red Cross’ carry out clean-up operations in Progreso, Yucatan
During two weekends, the social volunteers.
-
Quintana Roo governor says facemasks will be optional while outdoors in Quintana Roo
Governor Carlos Joaquín González explained that.
-
British family buys a dog, seven days later the animal kills a one-year-old baby
A 17-month old girl has been.
-
Mexico is at the lowest levels of infections since the start of the health emergency two years ago
The covid-19 pandemic in Mexico is.
-
Disney employees are demanding more LGBTQ support
A number of Disney employees are.
-
AIFA a project done in “Opcacity”
The Santa Lucía airport was built.
-
There are still around 50 or 60 Mexicans in Ukraine, says Marcelo Ebrard
The Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE),.
-
U.N. highlights Yucatan’s progress on sustainable development in line with the 2030 Agenda
To reduce inequalities and ensure that.
-
Man dies instantly while walking the streets of downtown Mérida
This Sunday morning the death of.
Leave a Comment