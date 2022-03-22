“The Maya Train and the Tulum airport both will be inaugurated in December 2023”, AMLO said

After the official inauguration of the Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (AIFA) in Saint Lucia, Mexico’s president is readying for another of his projects.

On Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in December of 2023, both the Maya Train and the upcoming Tulum International Airport will be inaugurated.

He has confirmed that the military engineers involved in the construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport will soon be traveling to Quintana Roo to monitor these other projects.

He made the announcement during his Monday morning press conference, detailing that 98 military engineers and a support troop are being sent to the state. The engineers will be responsible for monitoring the building of the Maya Train from Escárcega to Tulum.

AMLO has also said that he will spend the first three days of April in the state to review the progress of his next large project, the Maya Train.

“I am going on the first, second and third of April to begin two sections that are going to be left in charge of the military engineers. The sections from Escárcega to Tulum, so around 500 kilometers,” he said detailing “Escárcega, Calakmul, Chetumal, Bacalar, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Tulum.”

During his announcement, he also said that both the Maya Train and Tulum International Airport will be inaugurated in December of 2023.

Last week, Eloy Quintal Jiménez, president of the Cámara Nacional de Comercio Servicios y Turismo de Chetumal, said that he was unofficially told of the arrival of thousand of military personnel. Work camps to house them are set to begin construction on March 25, after which time, military personnel will begin arriving to start construction on both the Maya Train and Tulum airport projects.







