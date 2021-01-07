Under a strict health protocol, Tizimín celebrates the Three Kings

Tizimín, Yucatán (January 6, 2021).- A different Three Kings Day was lived yesterday in the city of Tizimín, the mass was officiated behind closed doors and the faithful send their prayers from their homes.

Unlike previous years, the long lines to enter the sanctuary to venerate the patrons were not seen, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this from happening.

As it is tradition, at noon the Archbishop of Yucatán, Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, officiated the mass where only a small number of people could enter.

The Archbishop called on the Catholic faithful to continue living in the light of the faith of Jesus, just as the wise men did.

On the outskirts of the sanctuary several families stopped to raise their prayers and make their requests, although it was closed and restricted with a fence, they prayed for this year to be better.

The Arjona Méndez family, originally from Cancun, despite knowing that the church would be closed, came to thank the employers for the health of their son, since just in the previous year, he had undergone three surgeries.

“We are sad for not being able to see the Kings up close, but we are also aware that this year it will have to be that way, because it is for our health and we have to take care of ourselves, and from here (the entrance) we were grateful for having helped my son to that his three operations have been successful ”, external the father of the minor.

The faithful trust that the next year they will be able to enter again to closely venerate the patrons of this city.

Unlike last year, this time there was no Rosca de Reyes. In 2020 Tizimín broke the Guinness record with the longest thread in the world that measured more than 3 kilometers.

The influx of pilgrims was low, in the center of the city only a few families who arrived in the city were observed.

In some homes, novenas were held where food was distributed, all with restrictions.

