4 dead after rioters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden’s win. – Woman shot has been identified.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Times Media Mexico) – The U.S. Capitol was secured. Still, it left four people dead, including one woman who was shot after Donald Trump supporters breached one of the most iconic American buildings, engulfing the nation’s capital in chaos. This after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the electoral votes’ ceremonial counting that would confirm Joe Biden’s win.

Shortly after 1 p.m. E.T. Wednesday, hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they battled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers “traitors” for doing their jobs. About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building, and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police. Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the chamber, where he was to perform his role in counting electoral votes.

An armed standoff took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. E.T., and police officers had their guns drawn at someone trying to breach it. The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area.

Her name was Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the U.S. Air Force and was a high-level security official throughout her time in service. Her husband said to KUSI News. She was a strong supporter of Trump and a “great patriot .” The Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation into her death continues.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said three other people died from medical emergencies during the riot. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic, and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” Contee said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Multiple officers were injured, and at least one was transported to the hospital.

Multiple Bombs

According to a federal law enforcement official, national and local law enforcement responded to reports of possible pipe bombs in multiple locations in Washington, DC.

A pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters. The device was found on the ground outside, along the wall of the headquarters. The police safely detonated it, RNC official said.

At least two suspected pipe bombs were rendered safe by law enforcement. The one at the building that houses RNC offices and one in the U.S. Capitol complex, a federal law enforcement officials told CNN. The official said these were real explosive devices, and they were detonated safely.

The Democratic National Committee was also evacuated after a suspicious package was being investigated nearby. The party had preemptively closed the building ahead of the protests, the source said, but a few security and essential personnel were evacuated.

Near the scene where one of the pipe bombs was found Wednesday, police detained a suspect. According to a federal law enforcement official, they found a vehicle with a rifle and as many as 10 Molotov cocktails. Investigators are working to determine whether there’s a connection to the bombs found earlier.

