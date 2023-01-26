The Museo del Ferrocarril at La Plancha park in Mérida is being dismantled

The grounds of La Plancha park are almost completely flattened: 200,000 square meters destined for construction, so this weekend the cranes will arrive to move the locomotives and cars of the Yucatan Railroad Museum (MFY), while the work on the Gastronomic Corridor has already reached 47th Street, one block away from the “auction” of Montejo.

The units that make up the MFY will be removed, declared Pedro Garrido, administrator of the site. There is no trace of what were once the offices of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), nor are the antennas of the property next door visible.

What can be seen, from an entrance on 43rd Street and the accesses on 42nd Street, is that all the land has already been smoothed, starting on 39th Street, and is ready for construction to begin.

Therefore, it is foreseen to change the location of the wagons and machines that belong to the MFY and that currently form a “mole” in a cleared area of approximately 95 thousand m2.

An artificial lake and an amphitheater will be built on the site, while the bulk of the space will be used for a gastronomic market.

There will also be the new MFY headquarters and the IE-Tram station, an electric transportation system that will run from 39th Street to the Periferico (7th Street), whose construction began yesterday, will be located within the limits of the Gran Parque de La Plancha.

For the time being, Pedro Garrido pointed out that the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) has planned the mobilization of the pieces next week, although he has not confirmed which day. “This is what is missing, the relocation of the units and they are going to distribute them in various points of what will be the whole park”, said the former railroad worker.

The Sedena has been extremely secretive in every advance of the works, since from one day to the next it announced the delivery of the new houses for the neighbors of the 43rd, on December 23rd, 2022, and without prior notice it proceeded to demolish the properties that were in front of the Article 123 Constitutional Park, on January 3rd.

The 75 thousand square meters that connect with the ex-station and the current Escuela Superior de Artes de Yucatán are adjacent to the works of the Corredor Gastronómico, which already included more crossings on 47th Street.

Until a couple of weeks ago, they had only been closed in their entirety, from 52nd Street to 48th Street, but now vehicular traffic is restricted from 56th Street onwards.

Work is being done on the underground electrical infrastructure in a 570-meter stretch and backhoes have been used so that the manholes can be placed later.

In spite of the presence of machinery and workers, the passage of vehicles in the surrounding area flows without so many problems, since police officers are stationed at every corner.

TYT Newsroom