101 new Covid infections registered in Yucatan in the last 24 hours

Mérida, Yucatán, January 6, 2021 (ACOM). – The Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that 101 new infections and 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered today.

Of the 26,969 positive cases registered since the start of the health emergency, a total of 23,384 patients have recovered and 2,940 people have died from the coronavirus.

The new infections were: 65 in Mérida, 17 in Valladolid, 3 in Kanasín and Tizimín, 2 in Izamal, Ticul and Umán, 1 in Progreso, Sotuta, Tekax, Temozón, Timucuy and Tinum, and 1 foreign.

Of the deaths registered on January 6th, six were of men:

1.- 36-year-old male from Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo Cardiovascular disease

2.- 48-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Immunosuppression

3.- Male 75 years old from Valladolid Without comorbidities

4.- Motul 65-year-old male Without comorbidities

5.- 69-year-old male from Mérida DM

6.- Male 73 years of Motul HAS

7.- 82-year-old female from Izamal DM

8.- 65-year-old female from Homún HAS

Of the 645 active cases, 487 present mild symptoms and 158 are in public hospitals and in total isolation.

Source: SSY

