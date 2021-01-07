  • Headlines,
    • 101 new Covid infections registered in Yucatan in the last 24 hours

    By on January 7, 2021

    Mérida, Yucatán, January 6, 2021 (ACOM). – The Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that 101 new infections and 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered today.

    Of the 26,969 positive cases registered since the start of the health emergency, a total of 23,384 patients have recovered and 2,940 people have died from the coronavirus.

    The new infections were: 65 in Mérida, 17 in Valladolid, 3 in Kanasín and Tizimín, 2 in Izamal, Ticul and Umán, 1 in Progreso, Sotuta, Tekax, Temozón, Timucuy and Tinum, and 1 foreign.

    Of the deaths registered on January 6th, six were of men:

    • 1.- 36-year-old male from Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo Cardiovascular disease
    • 2.- 48-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Immunosuppression
    • 3.- Male 75 years old from Valladolid Without comorbidities
    • 4.- Motul 65-year-old male Without comorbidities
    • 5.- 69-year-old male from Mérida DM
    • 6.- Male 73 years of Motul HAS
    • 7.- 82-year-old female from Izamal DM
    • 8.- 65-year-old female from Homún HAS

    Of the 645 active cases, 487 present mild symptoms and 158 are in public hospitals and in total isolation.

    Source: SSY

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

