Yucatan on COVID’s yellow traffic light

Following the change to yellow in the state epidemiological traffic light, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced six new measures to continue with the economic reactivation.

MÉRIDA Yucatan (Gobierno del Estado) – The new provisions include decreasing the restriction on nighttime mobility on specific days, extending the hours of operation for restaurants, reactivating social events with their respective protocols, and increasing the capacity for businesses, commercial plazas, supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants.

The new measures are:

On Monday, April 26, the restriction to nighttime vehicular mobility from Sunday to Wednesday will be eliminated and maintained from 11:30 pm to 5:00 am on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

As of Monday, April 26, restaurants may be open until midnight from Sunday to Wednesday.

On Monday, April 26, capacity will be increased to 75% in restaurants, stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, and hotels. Cinemas and theaters will be at 50%.

On Monday, April 26, playgrounds and sports areas in public parks and shopping malls will be reopened.

As of Saturday, May 15, professional internships for higher education students will resume.

As of Saturday, May 15, social events such as weddings or similar events will be reactivated. Those who hold any event will have to abide by the protocols published on the official page of economic reactivation of the state and respect the capacity, which will be limited to 100 people in closed places and 200 in open places. In case of non-compliance, the event will be closed down even while it is taking place.

It was informed that if the State Traffic Light indicators return to levels that compromise health, the State Government will apply measures again.

Vila Dosal called on Yucatecans to act responsibly to avoid a resurgence on covid-19 cases.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments