Crowds are forming outside hospitals in Merida

Dozens of Yucatecan families spend hours outside the emergency areas to find out the status of their patients.

Little information, uncertainty, and limited time with loved ones are the predominant comments from people outside the Emergency areas of hospitals such as General Regional No. 12 IMSS Lic. Benito Juárez and Hospital General Agustín O’Horán, regarding their admitted relatives.

Waiting for news, visiting hours or just hanging out to distract the mind and in some cases recover from the cold inside the hospital, around 12 people sitting, standing or even lying on the sidewalk outside the Juárez and about 30 Outside the O’Horán, they waited for their interned relatives to be intervened or treated.

Such is the case of Carlos Aguilar Juárez, who shared that it is the second time that he has been outside the Juárez Emergency area in just 15 days, due to the admission of his mother-in-law, a 65-year-old woman affected by COVID symptoms -19, and in delicate health due to suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Regarding the particular situation of patients with the virus, he said that everything remains the same, that after the patient is admitted, the only thing that relatives can do is wait and live with some uncertainty because they receive very little news of the health of their loved ones. He added that although they are told that they will speak to them three times a day, their experience communicates otherwise.

“They don’t give you much information at the beginning, they become very hermetic when they see the symptoms that the patient has, they put them in the area to do the test and while they see if it is Covid or not, they take your information, name, telephone number, address, email and they tell you to go home, that they will keep you informed ”, he said.

Another case outside the O’Horán hospital is that of Deysi Linares, a woman from Playa del Carmen who came to Mérida to admit her son to the pediatric area since last Monday due to kidney stones, shared that she traveled to this destination because in their place of origin there is no specialty in urology so they can care for their little one.

Regarding the number of people outside the area, he stated that today there were few people, but that the previous times that he has traveled to bring his child for studies, he has seen much more movement, around 80 people who are waiting for their relatives who come for check-ups or specialist interventions.

The Emergency area has its peak hours, one is at 11 in the morning when a doctor goes out to give information on the admitted patients; and another at five in the afternoon, which is when they allow visits of only 15 or 20 minutes. This information was shared by Teresita de Jesús Góngora Canul, a woman sitting on a wooden chair waiting for the afternoon to arrive so she can see her husband for a few minutes.

“I do not spend the night here, I only come to visit my husband who has been hospitalized since Sunday, they are treating him for the urinary tract,” she said.

Source: Por Esto

