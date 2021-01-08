Aspiring Yucatan Morena candidates register in Mexico City

The registration of federal deputies for the MORENA political party from the third district was carried out on Thursday, January 7, the state of Yucatán belongs to the third district.
Among the formally registered candidates, Sisely Burgos Cano, former PROFECO delegate in Yucatán, for the III Federal District, Guillermo Calderón Carvajal for the IV, both located in Mérida; and Geovana Campos, for the II District with head in Progreso; the councilor of Valladolid, Angelita Villanueva Vivas, for District I, with head in that same municipality.
While for District V, the former local deputy and former coordinator of the program for the disabled and vulnerable groups, Jazmín Villanueva Moo.
Both Sisely Burgos, Geovana Campos, and Jazmín Villanueva, are very active in social networks, as they have been visiting the municipalities and neighborhoods of the respective districts to which they aspire.
MORENA could win federal districts I and V, and also of keep federal district III, in Mérida, Yucatan.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Crowds are forming outside hospitals in Merida
Dozens of Yucatecan families spend hours.
-
Tourist vacations in Puerto Vallarta despite knowing he is infected with COVID-19
A 26-year-old man was treated by.
-
Mexican doctor with allergic reaction to Pfizer’s vaccine still hospitalized
A Mexican doctor who had a.
-
AMLO offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in the U.S.
(Reuters) – Mexico’s president said on.
-
Biden transition official Jake Sullivan honing migration policy with Mexico
(Reuters) – A top official in.
-
Donald Trump’s Final Days – The Wall Street Journal Op-Ed.
The best outcome would be for.
-
Massacre in Guanajuato
A vicious attack during a funeral.
-
Quintana Roo feminists propose creating a sex offender record
This measure seeks to reduce the.
-
Three arrested for drug possession in Cozumel
Two foreign men along with a.
-
Marcelo Ebrard says Mexico shares Biden focus on migration’s root causes
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s foreign.
Leave a Comment