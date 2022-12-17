Claudia Sheinbaum will visit Yucatan to sign an agreement with Mauricio Vila

In an exchange of best practices, the head of the Mexico City Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila, will sign an agreement to exchange experiences in order to share the positive advances that both governors have made during their administrations.

Sheinbaum will arrive in Mérida next Sunday, December 18, to share her achievements as head of the government of the nation’s capital, highlighting the Becas para empezar program and advances in mobility, such as the implementation of the cable bus.

In addition, the governor will give a keynote speech at the Centro de Estudios Superiores CTM Justo Sierra.

“This meeting between Governor Mauricio Vila and Dr. Sheinbaum represents political plurality. It shows that there can be agreements between governors from different parties, but that they do not forget that once elected, it is the people for whom they work. This is an exchange of good practices, for example Yucatán has a lot to share in terms of public safety and Mexico City will share its experience in transportation,” explained Antonio Ponce, Yucatán state coordinator of the civil association Que Siga la Democracia.

Ponce highlighted the good relationship that the state government maintains with the Fourth Transformation and assured that Claudia Sheinbaum’s visit reinforces the intention to continue with the healthy political coexistence.

In addition to her public activities, Sheinbaum will hold some private meetings with Morena’s supporters and businessmen of the state.

