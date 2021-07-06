Mexican government says lightning storm ignited gas leak in Gulf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Monday that a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball seen last week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Petroleos Mexicanos said an intense storm of rain and lightning on July 2 forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred.
Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build upon the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said
The accident unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and drew a hail of criticism from environmentalists.
Greenpeace Mexico said the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, “demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico’s fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people’s safety.”
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has bet heavily on drilling more wells and buying or building oil refineries. He touts oil as “the best business in the world.”
Climate activist Greta Thunberg reposted a video clip of the fireball on her Twitter account.
“Meanwhile the people in power call themselves ‘climate leaders’ as they open up new oilfields, pipelines, and coal power plants — granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites,” Thunberg wrote. “This is the world they are leaving for us.”
Source: MYSA
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sisal locals reject the “Magic Town” distinction
YUCATÁN, (July 06, 2021).- In the.
-
US Latino journalist Jorge Ramos confronts Lopez Obrador on violent crime rates
AMLO and United States-based Mexican journalist.
-
In Yucatán, 21.3 percent of users suffered cyberbullying
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 06, 2020).- 21..
-
Hailstorm leaves one dead due to hypothermia in Atizapán de Zaragoza
The unit remained under the bridge.
-
People between 18 and 29 years old can now register to be vaccinated against coronavirus
The registry is open to all.
-
Guns N ‘Roses to perform in Mérida on October 9th
It will be next October 9.
-
Rains are expected in Yucatán for this Tuesday, July 6th
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- This Tuesday,.
-
AMLO mentions six possible presidential successors for 2024
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Amber alert for a 14-year-old boy missing since July 2 in Kanasín
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- Through.
-
AMLO administration will raffle house that belonged to “El Chapo”
A house from which drug lord.
Leave a Comment