Free veterinary services, talks, conferences, and adoption at Mérida Animal Health Fair

If you have pets that require a veterinary check-up or would like to adopt and you are an animal lover, you are in luck, because next Saturday, March 26th, the second Animal Health Fair “Peek ConSentido” will be held in Mérida.

(Novedades Yucatán).- This time, the event will take place in the Brisas park in the Yucatecan capital, located on Calle 26 diagonal, between 22 and 31 of the Brisas subdivision, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

The Mérida Animal Health Fair aims to raise awareness of the responsibility that having pets implies, and for this reason, it not only provides veterinary medical services, but also includes talks and activities that promote responsible ownership.

What services are there at the Mérida Animal Health Fair?

The Mérida Animal Health Fair brings together different services offered by participating civil society organizations and the Mérida City Council through its programs, to promote responsible animal care.

The event promotes the services of the 2 veterinary modules that the Mérida City Council has, located in the Chichen Itzá and Juan Pablo II neighborhoods, such as free veterinary consultation, free rabies vaccination and low-cost deworming.

Among the civil organizations that have participated are Grupo Expoacuario, Yucatan Animal Registry, Perropolis, Peekducando, One Million Hopes, A New Hope for Merida’s Pets, Cinco Patas, Planned Pethood Mérida, and Sanando Corazones Perrunos de Yucatan.

The services offered by these organizations include talks on responsible ownership, legal advice, low-cost veterinary services, dog training and education, positive reinforcement, handling of animals in firework situations, as well as the sale of clothing and accessories for pets.

Adoption of dogs and cats in Mérida

At the Animal Health Fair “Peek ConSentido”, the Municipal Center for Animal Control promotes the adoption of pets.

Finally, the app ‘Waiting for You/”Esperando por ti” will also be promoted. This app features a list of animals ready to be adopted.

