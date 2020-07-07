Hotel Villa Mercedes Mérida joins Hilton’s “Curio Collection” family.

Starting in August, the Villa Mercedes hotel (formerly known as Hotel Presidente Intercontinental Mérida), will reopen its doors, now as part of the Hilton family, from the Curio Collection branch, “to offer a new lodging experience to our guests,” said Umberto Pinazzi, president of the Dilimex real estate company, during the signing of the agreement that makes them part of that global chain.

With this agreement, the Hilton chain increases its presence in Yucatan, where it has other hotels through the various branches in which it groups around 6,100 worldwide.

Of these properties, 160 are in Latin America and about 70 in Mexico City.

Until a few weeks ago Villa Mercedes operated as part of the Presidente hotel chain, but when the time for which the agreement was signed was over, Umberto Pinazzi decided not to renew it, it was even rumored that it had gone bankrupt, but it was already in negotiations with the representatives of the Hilton chain, with whom he signed the agreement on Monday, July, 6, apparently at Mexico City’s Hotel Umbral.

In a press release it is reported that for the Hilton chain, the agreement was signed by Juan Corvinos, Vice President of Development for Latin America, remotely representing Nicolás Martínez, Director of Development of Hilton Mexico; Mónica Maguregui, director of the Central Revenue Management for Hilton in Latin America; Dayami Castillo, director of the Mexico Sales Office, and Isaías Ariza, Marketing manager for Hilton in Mexico.

As for Villa Mercedes, it is recalled that it is a 19th-century mansion that preserves its French style, to offer guests the experience of the old residences of the stately city of Mérida, it is located on Calle 60, just a few steps from iconic Paseo de Montejo.

This hotel, which will now operate with the Hilton signature, has 127 rooms, including four luxurious suites, 30 rooms, and a lounge in a reserved area with more privacy and comfort for guests.

Likewise, a restaurant for 130 diners, seven meeting rooms for up to 400 people, a swimming pool, a central garden, a terrace, and a gym.

Regarding the reasons why it was decided to change from the Presidente Intercontinental to the Hilton hotel chain, Umberto Pinazzi explained that “we chose this international brand to offer our guests who come for work, business and pleasure an authentic experience of the city.”

“Our restaurant will offer the best of Yucatecan food, along with a great culinary variety. We will continue with our famous homemade bakery that has been recognized not only by guests but also by Yucatecan families who have trusted us in the last 20 years. ”

The local businessman mentioned that their new bar will offer a contemporary atmosphere with music to enjoy in the company of friends and have a pleasant time.

About Curio Collection

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upscale hotel brand within the Hilton Worldwide portfolio. Curio Collection is a soft brand, meaning its hotels are supported by Hilton but retain their own individual branding. Hilton selects independent hotels and resorts to be part of the Curio Collection.

