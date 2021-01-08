“The death of my father should be taken as a lesson” (son of Armando Manzanero)

Juan Pablo Manzanero: “The death of my father should be a lesson for those who lower their guard against Covid-19”

The son of the Yucatecan icon who died on December 28 called on people to respect health measures to prevent the contagion and spread of the Chinese virus.

Juan Pablo Manzanero, son of singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, said goodbye to his father with sadness but at the same time with joy for having had him in life as “the best father in the world”, and adds that his “farewell” should be a lesson for the whole society that lowers its guard against the coronavirus.

“We must give an attentive call to all people to be more responsible, my father, unfortunately, because of the restlessness that everyone suffers, from being tired of being at home, on his birthday he went on a family trip. And suddenly I see the photo with 30 people, without masks, and I say: ‘what an irresponsible thing’, he got sick, as well as my brothers, more than one got infected of Covid-19 there; and my father, unfortunately, with diabetes, at 85, and with a screwed up kidney … he got the worst part of it. I asked God not to take him away, but it is God’s will, “said Juan Pablo Manzanero in an exclusive interview for the Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Armando Manzanero died of respiratory arrest at dawn on December 28, 2020. It transpired that on December 7, he celebrated his 85th birthday in a place in Oaxaca and with several members of his family.

Then he went to Mérida to inaugurate the Casa Manzanero Museum, from there he began with symptoms and breathing problems, which is why he was admitted to a hospital on December 17.

Without it being a claim of annoyance, Juan Pablo Manzanero hopes that this is a wake-up call for the entire society that does not redouble its efforts and does not believe in the disease that has the world in check with a pandemic such as has never been seen before.

“We spoke to each other every day to tell each other that we loved each other very much, I spoke with him several times in the hospital until they took the phone from him and forbid him to use it, then he was intubated, and he continued fighting. I really wanted him to live, I had plans, “added the composer’s son.

“We know that he was a very restless person. I told him ‘hey Pa’, don’t go out please’. And he told me ‘if I stay home I’ll die’. He was always a very active person, but this situation that we are experiencing at a world level must be taken very seriously. Avoid parties, gatherings, no matter how much we want to see our loved ones, we must say no, and stay home,” said the singer, composer, and music producer.

“The only thing I can do is thank all the people who are giving us their support, it is their immense love, their affection, everything they professed to my father. These are moments to be appreciated. It is the reflection of the love that is forever, he planted all that love and is living in one’s hearts. People transcend, they don’t die. As I see life, my father is with me, he is present, he is with us always,” Juan Pablo Manzanero concluded.

