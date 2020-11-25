Diego Maradona dies in Argentina

Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona died this Wednesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to the Argentine newspapers Clarín and La Nación.
The soccer star was 60 years old and had undergone surgery a few weeks ago.
Check out the following video featuring Maradona’s “Goal of the Century”, in the Argentina vs England in Mexico’s Azteca stadium FIFA World Cup 1986.
World upheaval. Diego Armando Maradona has died. He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest at his home in Tigre where he had settled after his head operation.
The soccer star had already been hospitalized recently due to health problems.
It’s official: Diego Armando Maradona died this Wednesday, November 25 in Argentina.
The newspaper Clarín has announced that the legendary former footballer suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and has lost his life at 60 years of age after having been operated on recently.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Are hurricanes spurring more Central American migration?
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) —.
-
If approved by Cofepris, Pfizer vaccine will arrive in December: Marcelo Ebrard
On Tuesday, November 24th, Marcelo Ebrard,.
-
Illegal logging, a problem afflicting the beekeeping industry in Yucatan
“It is urgent to update the.
-
Tren Maya starts hiring construction workers in Yucatan
Maxcanú, Yucatán (November 24, 2020).- In.
-
Progreso will have the largest shipyard in Latin America
The project, result of an agreement.
-
Five feet long crocodile found under a car in Las Américas
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 25, 2020).- On.
-
Best Buy may be the “first of several” to close in Mexico
The chief economist of Banco Base,.
-
Tampa Bay’s superstar Randy Arozarena arrested in Merida, Yucatan
On Tuesday, November 24, Tampa Bay Rays.
-
Mexican Cop Turned Cartel Boss abbed in Mormon American family massacre
An ex-police officer alleged to be.
-
Cancun sends humanitarian aid to Tabasco through Viva Aerobus
n support of the victims of.
Leave a Comment