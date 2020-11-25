Diego Maradona dies in Argentina

Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona died this Wednesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to the Argentine newspapers Clarín and La Nación.

The soccer star was 60 years old and had undergone surgery a few weeks ago.

Check out the following video featuring Maradona’s “Goal of the Century”, in the Argentina vs England in Mexico’s Azteca stadium FIFA World Cup 1986.

World upheaval. Diego Armando Maradona has died. He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest at his home in Tigre where he had settled after his head operation.

The soccer star had already been hospitalized recently due to health problems.

Maradona FIFA World Champion 1986

It’s official: Diego Armando Maradona died this Wednesday, November 25 in Argentina.

