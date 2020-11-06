“Sin Delantal” announces it will stop operations in Mexico

The company Sin Delantal, dedicated to the delivery of food, reported that it will no longer operate in Mexico starting next December 4.

In a statement, Sin Delantal made reference to the “intense competition” that exists in our country between food delivery companies.

And announced that their participation in Mexico ends after eight years, in which they managed to reach 12 cities of the Republic.

The company clarified that the commercial agreements that they had with suppliers and restaurants before the end of the year will be respected.

“The investment partners of Sin Delantal will focus their resources on those markets where they are in a leadership position and with a vast opportunity to transform the way people eat,” the statement added.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments