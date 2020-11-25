Tren Maya starts hiring construction workers in Yucatan

Maxcanú, Yucatán (November 24, 2020).- In order to comply with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s strategy to reactivate the economy, as well as generate more and better jobs, the Yucatán National Employment Service (SNEY) led the recruitment day for the construction of the Maya Train on the west side of the state.

In an act coordinated with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), and the City Council of Maxcanú, Irais Barón Zermeño, head of SNEY, stated that president Lopez Obrador orders to promote formal occupation.

Before Aarón Rosado Castillo, territorial liaison of Fonatur; Víctor Manuel Maravé Sosa, rector of the Technological University of Poniente, and José Luciano Pat Balam, Maxcanú municipal trustee, said that the mission of the agency is to promote links between people seeking employment and the bodies that can provide it.

He also affirmed that the Maya Train is a comprehensive project that will detonate the economic development of Southeast Mexico and especially of the state of Yucatán generating thousands of jobs in diverse areas in its different stages.

The official said that this type of action and the sum of efforts between the different levels of Government, the business sector, and society, together contribute to the Economic Reactivation Plan promoted by Vila Dosal.

For his part, Rosado Castillo thanked SNEY for this effort and said that recruitment is a great example that, despite the crises generated by the pandemic, things can be achieved, continue to move forward, and create opportunities when they are needed most.

He shared that, at the federal level, the National Employment Service, Fonatur, and the Maya Train project came up with an agreement to detonate the dynamics in each of the Yucatecan municipalities where the Maya Train will pass, which are 19.

“For Yucatán, between 2020 and early 2021, more than 26 thousand people will be working directly on the Maya Train project; and, only for 2023, the number will go up to 126 thousand ”, he concluded.

At the event, more than 150 vacancies were offered, including masons, ironworkers, carpenters, general assistants, machinery operators, and professionals, with the due benefits of law and social security.

