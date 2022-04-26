Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for raping a woman in Telchac Puerto, Yucatan

After having the consent of the parties involved, an abbreviated trial procedure was held where J.F.L.M. was identified as criminally responsible for the crime of rape and sentenced to four years in prison for the events that occurred in January 2020 in Telchac Puerto.
According to the information and evidence provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the accused was identified as responsible for the crime that occurred on January 10 of that year, when the victim was found on Calle 36 of the aforementioned town.
The man blocked his victim’s way and with the use of violence put her in his vehicle and drove to the outskirts of town, where he got into a solitary place, where he proceeded to rape the woman.
Later on, the man left the woman at a point near her home, and the victim reported what had happened to the authorities and her family.
During the hearing held at the Progreso Oral Justice Center, the Third Control Judge assessed the evidence presented by this social representation, the suspect was found guilty, and besides being sentenced to 4 years in prison, he will have a fine.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
