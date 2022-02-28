Plane lands in Romania to repatriate Mexicans evacuated from Ukraine

It is expected that on Tuesday, March 1st, more Mexican nationals evacuated from Kiev will arrive in the Romanian capital .

(MEXICO – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT).- The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that the Mexican Air Force plane that will repatriate the Mexicans landed in the city of Bucharest, Romania. who have managed to leave Ukraine has landed.

Through social channels, the foreign minister pointed out that the operation is ongoing, and that it is expected that this March 1 more nationals will arrive in the Romanian capital evacuated from Kiev.

“Embassies in Poland and Romania supporting Olga García Guillén, Ambassador of Mexico in Ukraine, as instructed by President López Obrador,” said Ebrard.

In recent hours, the foreign minister has shared a series of photographs of Mexicans who have managed to leave the conflict zone.

Ya aterrizó el avión de la FAM en Bucarest. Operación en curso. Mañana esperamos arribo de más familias evacuadas desde Kiev. Embajadas en Polonia y Rumania apoyando a Olga García Guillén, Embajadora de México en Ucrania, como lo instruyó el Presidente López Obrador. pic.twitter.com/OTOT3SXQFm — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 28, 2022

Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday, Feb. 28th, amid low expectations of any possible diplomatic breakthrough.

According to the UN, at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds injured in four days of fighting.

Meanwhile, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported that at least 16 children were among the dead.

More than half a million people have fled the country since the invasion, many of them heading to Poland, Romania and Hungary.

