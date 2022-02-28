Plane lands in Romania to repatriate Mexicans evacuated from Ukraine

It is expected that on Tuesday, March 1st, more Mexican nationals evacuated from Kiev will arrive in the Romanian capital .
(MEXICO – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT).- The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that the Mexican Air Force plane that will repatriate the Mexicans landed in the city of Bucharest, Romania. who have managed to leave Ukraine has landed.
Through social channels, the foreign minister pointed out that the operation is ongoing, and that it is expected that this March 1 more nationals will arrive in the Romanian capital evacuated from Kiev.
“Embassies in Poland and Romania supporting Olga García Guillén, Ambassador of Mexico in Ukraine, as instructed by President López Obrador,” said Ebrard.
In recent hours, the foreign minister has shared a series of photographs of Mexicans who have managed to leave the conflict zone.
Ya aterrizó el avión de la FAM en Bucarest. Operación en curso. Mañana esperamos arribo de más familias evacuadas desde Kiev. Embajadas en Polonia y Rumania apoyando a Olga García Guillén, Embajadora de México en Ucrania, como lo instruyó el Presidente López Obrador. pic.twitter.com/OTOT3SXQFm— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 28, 2022
Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday, Feb. 28th, amid low expectations of any possible diplomatic breakthrough.
According to the UN, at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds injured in four days of fighting.
Meanwhile, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported that at least 16 children were among the dead.
More than half a million people have fled the country since the invasion, many of them heading to Poland, Romania and Hungary.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“El Maquech” is not a piece of jewelry or an accessory, it is an animal that deserves to live
There must be a reform of.
-
Ukrainians protest in Cancun, they call Putin a murderer
The call was generated through social.
-
Anteater admitted to the Chiapas Zoo is in good condition
Anteater rescued in Chiapas, is in.
-
“The loss of mother tongues in Campeche is a serious problem”, Anthropologist says
The state official recognized the problem.
-
Russian invasion will impact Mexican companies
Ukraine is one of the main.
-
Ukraine wants to enlist Mexican men for war
The head of the Office of.
-
Sparrowhawk caught in Downtown Merida
On Friday, February 25, agents of.
-
Nine flights from CDMX land in Merida on Monday, February 28
For this day, the Mérida airport.
-
Grupo Bimbo suspends operations in Ukraine plant
Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on.
-
All you need to know for your Mexican vacation in 2022
Coronavirus cases remain high across the.
Leave a Comment