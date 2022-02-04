Drug seized and woman arrested during search in Ciudad Caucel

K-9 Agents of the SSP (Human and Canine Unit) participated in the operation to locate the drug on the property.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- The judicial order search carried out Wednesday, February 2nd, in a house in the Villa Jardín subdivision, in Ciudad Caucel, resulted in the seizure of drugs and the arrest of a woman, owner of the property.

Officers of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and prosecutors of the Specialized Investigation and Litigation Unit for Drug Dealing Crimes of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), arrested Madeline Karime A.L., of 22 years old, originally from the state of Oaxaca, for her probable responsibility in crimes against health.

Plastic bags with cannabis and crystal were seized on the premises.

Based on the investigation by agents and prosecutors, the judicial order granted search warrant, which resulted in the aforementioned discovery.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments