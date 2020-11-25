Cancun restaurants are celebrating ‘Taco Week’

The objective of ‘Taco Week’ is to reactivate the downtown area of ​​Cancun and 6 restaurants are participating in this first edition.

Cancun, Quintana Roo.- With the aim of being part of the “economic reactivation of Cancun”, six restaurants on the central Avenida Nader will celebrate ‘Taco Week’ where they will offer a great variety of the main Mexican craving at affordable prices.

The idea is that with the motto “A taco a day is the key to happiness”, the gastronomic centers will offer a great variety of recipes, from seafood, regional, to the classics of Mexico City.

This was stated at a press conference by Marcy Bezaleel Pacheco, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) in Cancun.

With this event, Cancun restaurants seek to improve the influx of diners to the foundational area of ​​the city, which was economically affected by the health contingency.

Taco Week dates

The Taco Week in Cancun is currently ongoing, from November 23 to 29 in the so-called “Ruta Nader”.

In terms of hygiene measures, the health protocols established by the authorities of the three levels of government will be carried out.

The restaurants participating in Taco Week are:

The Tostadillas del Mar Ruta Nader

Kotaro

La Coyota

The Naiz Partner

Taqueria Xkat- ik

Blind Fish.

It is expected that in the future, “TAco Week” can be held at least twice a year; and in this first edition there will be a contest on social networks for people to vote for their favorite taco.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments