Illegal logging, a problem afflicting the beekeeping industry in Yucatan

“It is urgent to update the legal framework to take care of bees and generate facilities for producers”: Silvia López Escoffié

Mérida, Yucatán (November 24, 2020).– This Tuesday, November 24th, representative Silvia América López Escoffié, participated in the virtual forum called “Towards a Legislative Update in Favor of Beekeeping and the Protection of Bees in Yucatán ”, in which the risks faced by the species and the importance of legislating in favor of its preservation were highlighted.

Specialists and legislators who are members of the Permanent Commission for Agricultural Development of the State Congress participated in the event, within the framework of the analysis of the initiative for the Law of Protection and Promotion of Beekeeping of the State of Yucatán.

In his speech, López Escoffié, referred to the need to update the legal framework, in order to take care of bees and generate greater facilities for local producers.

She also reported that in some ejidos in Yucatán, illegal logging of trees has intensified, and that they even enter private lands to cut down the vegetation, without any authority stopping them. Therefore, the Commission will analyze the situation and plan an initiative to effectively address this problem.

She argued that work should be done on the prohibition of illegal logging of honey plants and trees, since they are the species used by bees to build their hives.

“Deforestation is a problem that must be addressed, as there are even municipalities that have specialized in producing charcoal, a product of non-regulated logging activity,” she continued.

During the forum, the need to regulate and monitor the use of pesticides and fertilizers also came to light, as they are a constant danger for the survival of bees, since the presence of agrochemicals not only affects the quality of honey, rather, it harms the water table, and puts the health of the people who consume this water at risk.

In addition, it was exposed that clandestine garbage dumps are a great danger for people’s health because bees can become contaminated, and in turn carry those toxic chemicals to the honey they produce. They explained that international standards prohibit dumpsters outdoors, or at least, in nearby places dedicated to beekeeping, so it is very important to do something about it in the legislation.

López Escoffié, in response, explained that the Citizen Movement proposed the Law for the Integral Management of Solid Waste in the State of Yucatán since September 2019, however, it still remains paused in the respective commission.

They also spoke of the importance of training in the management of swarms, since currently, when faced with an emergency call, the firefighters, instead of protecting them, kill them.

Most of the participants agreed on the point of diversification of honey products, which will help producers to obtain higher income.







