Mérida is analyzing new spaces and public buildings for video mappings projections

The Municipal Directorate of Economic Development and Tourism analyzes new spaces in which to offer light shows that show the history and culture of the city, assured its director José Luis Martínez Semerena.

(Sipse).- He recalled that there are already several that are permanent and temporary, such as the “Sacred Stones” in the Mérida Cathedral, the “Dialogues of the Conqueror”, which is projected in the Casa de Montejo, and the Monument to the Flag, as well as the church of Santa Ana, Palacio Cantón or the Ateneo, in the Historic Center.

Similarly, he recalled that during the Merida Tourist Tianguis a drone show was presented that lit up the sky and captivated thousands of people, which is why the possibility of having more innovative projects like that and other video mappings is being explored.

“First we are exploring the feasibility. Second, that we can have the permits because when it is projected in historic buildings we must have coordination with the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Yucatan, but also there is the budget issue”, the official said.

The municipal official indicated that by the end of March they will know if they have the necessary resources to carry out these new projects.

He added that some of the points they are considering must be of vital relevance in the Historic Center such as the old neighborhoods, including Santiago and San Sebastián, to name a few.

