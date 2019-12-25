Man is desperately looking for his wife, she disappeared in Yucatan on December 6th

Since Friday December 6, a woman has gone missing in Yucatan; she left home and was going to her work place in Merida but she never arrived there. Her husband and children are looking for her desperately.

Because she has been missing since last December 6, both the husband and children of Mariana Beatriz Quintal Poot, 42, are requesting the help of the whole communtiy to try to find her.

According to the official report, on Friday December 6th, the woman left her home, located in the municipality of Tetiz, Yucatan, bound for work in the city of Mérida, and has not been seen ever since.

Mariana’s husband informed that they have already gone to the corresponding authority, but to date there are no reports on the wereabouts of the 42-year-old woman, so they fear that she has been victim of a crime.

The husband pointed out that the last thing he knew about his wife is that she was going to take care of a girl with cancer in Fraccionamiento Polígono 108, in eastern Mérida, but Beatriz Quintal never arrived there.

Faced with this situation, the desperate father of three, begged for the support of the media, and all the people of Yucatan, and if someone has seen or know anything about the whereabouts of the missing woman, they can call the following numbers: 9991-07-43-49 or 9993-61-40- 97.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







