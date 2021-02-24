AMLO says the UN is doing nothing to stop vaccine hoarding

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed this Tuesday, Feb. 24th, that the United Nations Organization (UN) is nothing but “an ornamental vase” (meaning that it is useless), that allows the hoarding of Covid-19 vaccines by 10 countries.

For his part, Marcelo Ebrard, foreign minister of the country, emphasized that this practice “is getting worse, it is accelerating; the greatest global risk is the pandemic and the hoarding of vaccines” and that the Covax mechanism “to date has not delivered one single vaccine ”.

He noted that the delay in the mechanism, a collaboration for equitable global access to doses, is worrisome since at the same time new purchases are announced by developed nations.

