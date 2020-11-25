If approved by Cofepris, Pfizer vaccine will arrive in December: Marcelo Ebrard

On Tuesday, November 24th, Marcelo Ebrard, Chancellor of Mexico, announced on Twitter that if approved by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Mexico in December of this year.
He also pointed out that Cansino’s vaccine is already in phase three of its clinical trial with 15,000 volunteers, while AstraZeneca’s is about to start the trial period.
Previously, during the daily morning conference at the National Palace, the official stressed that Pfizer requested authorization for the emergency use of its compound from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English), thereby he hopes that by December 10th, Mexico will have the green light to start using the vaccine.
“Cofepris will receive information from Pfizer on the instructions for the vaccination process, the training method for health personnel, and the definition of characteristics of the file required for Mexico ”, Marcelo Ebrard concluded.
