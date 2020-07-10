Ivanka Trump shares on Twitter photograph with AMLO

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, shared a photograph with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

One day ago, both leaders held a working meeting in Washington to mark the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (T-MEC), for which the adviser to the American president recalled their attendance at the protest taking of López Obrador.

Reflecting on great memories as POTUS welcomes President López Obrador to celebrate the new USMCA trade agreement.



Our nations are bound together by common values, shared love of freedom & deep devotion to faith & family. This visit will further deepen our strong friendship🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/f4MeTj98i5 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 8, 2020

Likewise, Ivanka Trump pointed out that the meeting held on Wednesday afternoon at the White House deepens the friendship between Mexico and the United States.

