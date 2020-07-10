Ivanka Trump shares on Twitter photograph with AMLO

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, shared a photograph with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
One day ago, both leaders held a working meeting in Washington to mark the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (T-MEC), for which the adviser to the American president recalled their attendance at the protest taking of López Obrador.
Reflecting on great memories as POTUS welcomes President López Obrador to celebrate the new USMCA trade agreement.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 8, 2020
Our nations are bound together by common values, shared love of freedom & deep devotion to faith & family. This visit will further deepen our strong friendship🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/f4MeTj98i5
“Reflecting on great memories as POTUS welcomes President López Obrador to celebrate the new USMCA trade agreement,” she said. She also noted that the two countries share values, such as love for freedom, deep devotion to faith and the family.
Likewise, Ivanka Trump pointed out that the meeting held on Wednesday afternoon at the White House deepens the friendship between Mexico and the United States.
“Our nations are united by common values, a shared love for freedom, and deep devotion to faith and family. This visit will further deepen our strong friendship. ”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Kanye West – Wakanda Forever! and four rambling hours of interview.
UNITED STATES (Forbes) – Kanye West.
-
Health personnel in Mexico, with more deaths from Covid-19 than in any other country
The deaths of health personnel in.
-
Almost simultaneously, two earthquakes occur in Nuevo León and Oaxaca
The earthquake in Oaxaca occurred at.
-
Homeless man found dead in Chuburná de Hidalgo
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- “‘Luti’.
-
13 promising Covid-19 treatments emerging from Israel
In parallel to vaccine research, there’s.
-
INAH proposes tourist project to benefit the people of Chablekal
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- Chablekal.
-
More migrants caught crossing U.S.-Mexico border despite pandemic restrictions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Border Patrol.
-
Hospital of the IMSS, “Benito Juárez,” closed its doors to patients.
Mauricio Vila and the local authorities.
-
Capital Outflows Accumulate $13 Billion. – BANXICO
Due to the great uncertainty generated.
-
Ford says coronavirus restrictions in Mexico may cause U.S. plant shutdowns
MEXICO CITY — Ford said late Thursday new.
Leave a Comment