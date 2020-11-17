Campeche City Council will carry out a free spay & neuter campaign

A maximum of two pets can be cared for per person

The Directorate of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Campeche City Council announced the reactivation of the Campaign for the Free Sterilization of Dogs and Cats, as part of the fight against the street animals problem, through which 180 operations will be carried out from Tuesday 17th to Monday 30th November.

At a press conference, the head of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ana Alexandra González Marín, said that this year, due to the pandemic, sterilization work was suspended for a few months in March, resuming activities in July, applying a total of 258 surgeries.

The Sterilization Campaign will be resumed on Tuesday, November 17 with the 180 operations that will conclude on November 30 and explained that all interested parties can request this completely free service, it will be by appointment and with a maximum of two animals per person.

In addition, they will only perform 15 surgeries per day, in order to maintain a healthy distance, and the use of face masks will be mandatory when visiting with their pets.

Appointments will be scheduled through telephone calls exclusively through the number 981 10 42711, where authorities will give instructions and hours for operations from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled time since there will be no tolerance in the schedule so as not to delay the sterilization workday.

