Mérida advances in the construction of vertical housing

As a result of the constant arrival of families from Central and Northern Mexico to the state capital, the demand for vertical constructions have increased in Mérida.

(MERIDA, YUC. – CANADEVI).- The president of Canadevi, Eduardo Ancona, announced that more and more construction and housing companies are betting on verticality, that is, tall buildings that can house more persons.

“I think we are going to continue going up, there are more and more developments going up, and mixed, where on the ground floor you have shops, and upstairs you have apartments”

He explained that this housing supply is not only in luxury apartments, but also that there is vertical social housing, such as developments that are located in the south of Mérida.

He said that vertical housing is notorious, however, in the north of the city it is also seen how it continues to advance horizontally, since residences continue to be offered, but on a smaller scale.

“I think that is what is going to happen, except for the private developments that are taking place in the north of the city in the private residences regime, there if it is a decision, but it is a smaller percentage of the population”, He said

He concluded that Mérida and Kanasin are the places with the highest growth in terms of housing, that is, with the most sales per year in this sector.

