Mérida advances in the construction of vertical housing

As a result of the constant arrival of families from Central and Northern Mexico to the state capital, the demand for vertical constructions have increased in Mérida.
(MERIDA, YUC. – CANADEVI).- The president of Canadevi, Eduardo Ancona, announced that more and more construction and housing companies are betting on verticality, that is, tall buildings that can house more persons.
“I think we are going to continue going up, there are more and more developments going up, and mixed, where on the ground floor you have shops, and upstairs you have apartments”
He explained that this housing supply is not only in luxury apartments, but also that there is vertical social housing, such as developments that are located in the south of Mérida.
He said that vertical housing is notorious, however, in the north of the city it is also seen how it continues to advance horizontally, since residences continue to be offered, but on a smaller scale.
“I think that is what is going to happen, except for the private developments that are taking place in the north of the city in the private residences regime, there if it is a decision, but it is a smaller percentage of the population”, He said
He concluded that Mérida and Kanasin are the places with the highest growth in terms of housing, that is, with the most sales per year in this sector.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan Alondra Suarez Trujillo drafted to play American Football in the United States
The player took her first steps.
-
Foreign tourism in Yucatan has not rebounded as expected after the pandemic
Increases are recorded compared to past.
-
“El Fantasma”, the most wanted man in Zacatecas, arrested in Chihuahua
After being arrested, Rafael “N” was.
-
Campeche Mennonite Community still resists the Covid-19 vaccine
This group continues to affirm that.
-
22 thousand hectares affected per year by illegal logging in Campeche
At a legal level, illegal logging.
-
Hong Kong totally “overwhelmed” by the number of COVID infections
REUTERS.- The latest wave of COVID-19.
-
More than eight thousand environmentalists sign a petition against the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo
The petition is being sent to.
-
Yucatan agrees on tourism collaboration with Valladolid, Spain
Valladolid has great potential for development,.
-
Drunken driver crashes into a public transport bus of Merida’s Periferico “Va y Ven” route
This is the first time that.
-
Three arrested for drug dealing in Mérida
Three alleged drug dealers were arrested.
Leave a Comment