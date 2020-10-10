Tulum Airport to open in 2023 – AMLO

The Army will build the airport, and its construction will begin in early 2021 and be inaugurated in 2023 and the Mayan Train.

TULUM Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador estimated that the Tulum airport would be inaugurated in 2023. The Army will build a project of which there are already two land plots, one of them with an area of 1,500 hectares, the project.

“We are going to start working at the beginning of next year because we are going to inaugurate it in 2023,” he said.

In La Mañanera from the National Palace, he detailed that there are two sites for constructing this airport, one of the Ministry of Communications and Transport and another of the Ministry of Navy.

AMLO specified that Tulum’s airport does not intend to compete with the airport that operates in Cancun because “there are enough people for both. Cancun’s continues to have a lot of affluence. Many tourists arrive, and at the same time it helps to have the one in Tulum, one of the most beautiful regions in the world”.

He also said that the Mayan Train would operate in the region and integrate the country’s southeast.

López Obrador will be making a working tour this weekend ￼to supervise the construction of the Mayan Train. “I’m going to all the sections. I’m going to Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo. I want to go to the Peñitas dam because we are going to make decisions now so that the Tabasco plain is never flooded again,” he announced.

If Tulum’s airport does not intend to compete with the airport in Cancun, we ask ourselves: Why do it?

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments