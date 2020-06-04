Is your property insured against hydro-meteorological phenomena?

In Yucatan, the culture of prevention in terms of insurance against damage from natural disasters is not ingrained and it’s mostly foreigners who are more inclined to protect their homes, businesses, and cars, according to specialists in this type of coverage.

Now that the cyclone season has started, the presence of these phenomena is unpredictable and can cause damage and floods that seriously affect people’s property, which is why it is necessary to take precautions and protect your patrimony.

Insurance can cover the house or business, property, or even your windows against hail, frost, hurricane, flood, snow, among others. Many small entrepreneurs suffered significant losses by not having insurance against natural disasters since practically every company in the state may suffer some sort of damage during a tropical storm or hurricane.

It should be noted that the hurricane season officially started on June 1 and will last until November 30. This year 16 named storms are forecast, of which 8 are estimated to reach hurricane status.

If the area where you live is prone to floods, you should consider getting house/residence insurance with additional coverage for hydro-meteorological phenomena.

If the concern is your vehicle, you can hire a comprehensive coverage insurance, which protects your car against these natural phenomena too.

In case the home or business is already insured, it is recommended to make an inventory of everything in it (including photographs), and keep the list in a safe place. This way, in case of damage, it will be easier to present the evidence to the insurance company.

Insurance of this type is not always expensive; don’t hesitate to quote one. In fact, you can quote online, there many websites where you can compare different companies:

But before hiring an insurance policy, we suggest comparing it with at least three insurers, so you can choose the best option.

