This is how the wagons of the Maya Train will look like

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) presented the design and entertainment that the wagons of the Maya Train will feature, whose route will travel 1,500 kilometers in southeastern Mexico.

Photo: (Sipse)

Rogelio Jiménez Pons, director of Fonatur, indicated that Bombardier and Alstom will be the companies in charge of manufacturing 42 passenger trains.

There are three types of trains with different services: Xiinbal, Janal and P’atal .

Photo: (Sipse)

Xiinbal, which means “walking,” in Maya, is the regular passenger service. It is designed for frequent local travelers, as well as occasional travelers and tourists.

According to the description, these wagons will have business class seats, which offer the highest quality and comfort; standard seats, and cafeteria car.

Photo: (Sipse)

“Passengers can stretch their legs while visiting the cafeteria and mingle with other passengers in an open and relaxing space. The partition doors isolate passengers in the adjacent seating areas from noise and movement in this iconic part of the train. “

On Janal wagons, an on-board restaurant is incorporated into these services, inspired by Aquatic Landscapes, while the interior refers to the work of Luis Barragán.

“The restaurant offers two design options and various seating configurations to allow optimal use of space in a beautiful setting.”

Photo: (Sipse)

In the third train service, P’atal, passengers are offered the possibility of traveling both in comfortable reclining seats and in sleeping cabins, thinking of those tourists who will use the service over long distances.

According to Fonatur, this model of Alstom train service is used as suburban and regional transport in places like Melbourne, Australia; Paris, France, Catalonia, Spain, and Santiago de Chile.

Photo: (Sipse)

Fonatur has not yet disclosed the cost that each passenger ticket will have, although a differentiated rate is foreseen for local passengers and tourists.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







