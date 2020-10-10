Mexico Stock Exchange Halts Trading After Engine ‘Disconnection’

Justin VillamilFri, October 9, 2020, 9:42 PM CDT·1 min read
(Bloomberg) — Mexico’s main stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, halted trading at around noon on Friday due to a “disconnection in the trading engine.”
Spokesman Alberto Maya Sanchez confirmed that an “administrative recess” was declared at 11:56 a.m. in Mexico City. Trading had stopped at around 11:33am, according to Bloomberg data, and had yet to restart as of the market close in Mexico City.
The company said in a statement late Friday the suspension was due to an error caused by a technology provider. Despite rumors, the exchange said it had ruled out a cyber attack and that it operates with adequate security standards.
Mexico’s challenger stock exchange — the Bolsa Institucional de Valores — said that its operations remain normal and without any setback, according to spokesman Salvador Leal.
Source: bloomberg.com
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Governor and mayor tour the flooded areas in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán (October 9, 2020).- On.
-
AMLO’s sends the Pope a letter. Once again he request an apology.
López Obrador insists that the Vatican.
-
Store catches fire in downtown Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A Dunosusa store caught.
-
Tulum Airport to open in 2023 – AMLO
The Army will build the airport,.
-
Mauricio Vila announces that construction of a new airport in Yucatán is under discussion
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- At a press conference.
-
Weed stocks surge as Kamala Harris vows to decriminalize pot in debate
(Reuters) – U.S.-listed shares of major.
-
Hotels in the Riviera Maya, ready to welcome guests after ‘Delta’
28 thousand tourists were transferred to.
-
AMLO promises to finish the Maya Train project by 2023
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to conclude.
-
Man arrested after assaulting a senior citizen in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, October 8, 2020.- For.
-
Hurricane ‘Delta’ leaves 400 people without power in Tulum
Members of the Mexican Army, the.
Leave a Comment