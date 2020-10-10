  • Business,
    • Mexico Stock Exchange Halts Trading After Engine ‘Disconnection’

    Mexico City's Stock Exchange. (PHOTO: noticias.starmedia.com)

    (Bloomberg) — Mexico’s main stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, halted trading at around noon on Friday due to a “disconnection in the trading engine.”

    Spokesman Alberto Maya Sanchez confirmed that an “administrative recess” was declared at 11:56 a.m. in Mexico City. Trading had stopped at around 11:33am, according to Bloomberg data, and had yet to restart as of the market close in Mexico City.

    The company said in a statement late Friday the suspension was due to an error caused by a technology provider. Despite rumors, the exchange said it had ruled out a cyber attack and that it operates with adequate security standards.

    Mexico’s challenger stock exchange — the Bolsa Institucional de Valores — said that its operations remain normal and without any setback, according to spokesman Salvador Leal.

