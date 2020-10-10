Store catches fire in downtown Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A Dunosusa store caught fire on Friday, October 9th, in downtown Mérida, after a short circuit in one of its refrigerators.

The accident occurred in the store located on Calle 69 (between 54 and 56), where around 11 at night, it was reported that a lot of smoke was coming out from inside the establishment.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and observed that the smoke was coming from inside the La Caminera restaurant, so they opened the premises, and when they entered they realized that the smoke was really coming out of the Dunosusa.

They quickly opened the store and put out the fire that was already consuming a dairy fridge.

According to firefighters, the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the refrigerators.

Only material damage was registered and minutes later the manager of the store arrived, who learned of the fact.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments