Honduran immigrant arrested for assaulting a woman in Motul, Yucatan

The mobilization of the Secretary of Public Security, led to the capture of Kelvin Noel Zapata Maradiaga, 30 years old, of Honduran origin who fled the crime scene after assaulting a woman in the Kiní community of Motul.
Thanks to citizen complaints, the migrant from Honduras was found on a ranch near the rural community of Kiní, municipality of Motul.
Officers of the SSP made the subject available to INM in coordination work between the two agencies.
Unfortunately, in Motul there are already hundreds of illegal immigrants who come from Honduras, Colombia, Belize, and Cuba because the City Council led by Mayor Roger Aguilar Arroyo has allowed it, most of them work in bars and canteens, according to residents.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fire in a hotel in the Sian Ka’an Reserve, Quintana Roo
The fire reached five palapas of.
-
17-year-old boy dies electrocuted while working in Opichén, Yucatan
A family from Opichén is mourning.
-
Man rescued from the bottom of a well in the Periférico de Mérida
A man fell to the bottom.
-
Body found inside a suitcase in a lagoon on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo
A macabre discovery was made yesterday.
-
Drought has not affected Campeche: Conagua
Although 75 percent of the national.
-
The Mezcalería Foundation reinvents itself with a new cycle of tributes
After the difficult pandemic stage, Merida’s.
-
AMLO wants to terminate INE and replace it with the National Institute of Elections and Consultations
In order to avoid onerous expenses.
-
Amber Alert activated for the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl in Mérida, Yucatán
Since last April 26, the relatives.
-
Ancient vessel found on construction site of the Maya train section 3 near Oxkintok
In the Oxkintok archaeological site, a.
-
Runaway teenager who escaped home violence is found in Valladolid
A 16-year-old adolescent, who left her.
Leave a Comment