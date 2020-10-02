Governor inaugurates new Walmart on Calle 60

This is the 39th Walmart branch of the company in the state
On Friday, October 2, the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, inaugurated the new Walmart Campestre store, located on Calle 60 of the Campestre subdivision (where Costco used to be located).
Vila Dosal reported that this new opening represents an investment of more than 222 million pesos and will generate more than 300 new jobs.
“This investment represents the opportunity to return to normalcy and to be able to have the livelihood to support their families,” said the governor.
Well before the official ribbon-cutting, dozens of people could be seen waiting to enter and do their shopping in this new store.
The Walmart corporation came to the Yucatan in 1995 and to date, they have opened 39 business units, including this branch, which is the seventh to be installed in Mérida.
The mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, was also present at the opening ceremony.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
