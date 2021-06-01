Foundation stone for vertical development is laid in Merida, Yucatan

Aqua Avenue complex will have 4 towers and a shopping center

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- Located near the Faro del Mayab hospital, on Calle 24 of Santa Gertrudis Copó in Mérida, the Aqua Avenue complex will be built , which includes several office and apartment towers.

The first stone was laid. Photo: (Sipse)

This Monday, May 31, members of the Arco Investment Group firm laid the first stone of this new complex in which 2.9 billion pesos.

The place is very close to the El Faro del Mayab hospital. Photo: (Aqua Avenue)

The mixed development includes two office towers, a corporate office tower, and an apartment tower. Also, there will be a hotel, a shopping center and restaurants.

The site will have a shopping center. Photo: (Sipse)

The place will have 1,148 parking spaces, at ground level and in an elevated space.

What will be offered on site?

In two towers there will be 198 medical offices and services, another nine-story tower with 92 corporate and coworking spaces, and a tower with 100 luxury apartments.

Project mockup. Photo: (Sipse)

Also, a shopping center with prestigious stores, restaurants, VIP cinemas, a supermarket and a hotel with 140 rooms.

