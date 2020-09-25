Mexico Central Bank cuts rate… again

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexico’s central bank on Thursday again lowered borrowing costs to help stimulate the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, but reduced the pace of the cuts to a quarter of a percentage point in an environment of higher inflation.
The Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, said the rate-setting board unanimously agreed to trim the benchmark rate by 0.25 basis points to 4.25%, for what was its 11th consecutive cut since August 2019.
For the past five rates decisions, the bank cut by 50 basis points as the economy plummeted during measures to contain the pandemic.
On Thursday, the bank said described uncertainty and downside risks despite the economy beginning to recover in June and July.
Banxico, in a statement, highlighted continued risks to inflation, economic activity, and a possible financial shock from the coronavirus pandemic that is expected to cause the biggest recession in Mexico since the 1930s.
Despite recent rises in headline and core inflation to around 4%, the bank said it foresaw a “stable” inflationary outlook at above 3% in the medium and long term. But it caveated those predictions by saying the balance of risks for inflation trajectory remain uncertain.
“Taking into account the referred risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets, major challenges arise for monetary policy and for the economy in general,” the bank said.
Banxico’s rate-setters acted due to the inflation outlook and what it called “narrow” room for maneuver, the bank said.
The central bank added it would take “all necessary actions” in the future based on new information and considering the large impact on productivity by the pandemic, as well as the “evolution of the financial shock that we are currently facing.”
(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Marguerita Choy)
Copyright 2020 Thomson Reuters.
Source: REUTERS
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Real estate developer causes serious environmental damage in Mérida
SERIOUS ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE IN LAS AMERICAS:.
-
IMSS says that Alzheimer’s patients must be protected against Covid-19
During the health emergency, the Mexican.
-
The Digital “Tianguis Turístico” closes with sales of 100 million dollars – Sectur
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
General Motors celebrates 85 anniversary in Mexico with more than 15 million vehicles produced
General Motors celebrates eight and a.
-
Six years later, parents of 43 missing students still want answers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of.
-
“AMLO’s consultation unconstitutional” – Minister of the Supreme Court Luis Aguilar
The Minister of the Supreme Court,.
-
Mexico investigates 6 hysterectomies performed on women in a US migrant detention centre
Mexico is investigating claims that six.
-
Walmart’s new $42 million USD distribution center in Chihuahua will serve 58 stores in northern Mexico
Walmart recently opened a new omnichannel.
-
Man goes berserk and starts beating up elderly woman in a Campeche church (VIDEO)
CAMPECHE (September 23, 2020).- In an.
-
Germany confirms cases of swine fever in wild boar
HAMBURG (Reuters) – A further three.
Leave a Comment