“El Corchito” closed until further notice

As a state government’s measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as of today, Wednesday March 18th, and until further notice, “El Corchito” tourist recreation area, in Progreso, Yucatán, will remain closed.

In a bulletin, the general director of the Board of Trustees of the Cultural and Tourist Services Units of Yucatan (Cultur), Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, indicated that the measure is in accordance with the provisions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to protect the health of Yucatecan families.

He explained that this is one more of the actions taken by the state government to minimize possible risks for the citizenship.

“We ask for people’s understanding, and we want to ask them to refrain from attenidng these public spaces, as you will not be able to enter while the contingency lasts. When “El Corchito” reopens, we will inform it in due time,” Mauricio Díaz Montalvo concluded.







