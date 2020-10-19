AMLO’s brother wants to imprison the journalist who published his videos receiving money.

Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revealed that Pío López Obrador filed a complaint asking for 12 years’ imprisonment against him for disseminating the videos in which he is seen receiving money.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – In his collaboration with The Washington Post, journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, specified that the complaint by AMLO’s brother, was interposed last October 2 before the General Attorney’s Office of the Republic, after he presented himself to declare for the indictment presented by the opposition parties National Action and Democratic Revolution after the material was made known in the communicator’s space in Latinus.

Pío López requested that he be recognized as an assistant to the Prosecutor’s Office and that the latter initiate an investigation file on the disclosure of the material.

The also columnist of EL UNIVERSAL points out that the brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his lawsuit qualifies the disclosure of the videos as “facts allegedly constituting crimes committed in detriment of his person and his family (…) through the Latinus communication space, directed by the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola”.

Carlos Loret de Mola denuncia que Pío López Obrador pide que se le encarcele por 12 años ante divulgación de videos donde se le observa recibiendo paquetes de dinero en efectivo pic.twitter.com/wb2xJOjigO — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 18, 2020

Another of the arguments expressed by Pío López is that “secret communication is protected by the legal system so that the disclosure of the conversations with David León Romero is an illicit”.

López Obrador’s brother demanded that anyone who divulges or reveals information or images obtained from private communication be punished. According to Article 211 Bis of the Mexican Federal Criminal Code, which he cites in his complaint, the sanctions range from six to 12 years in prison and 300 to 600 days of fines.

On August 20, two videos were revealed in which Pío López Obrador is seen receiving bills in a bag and an envelope from David León Romero to supposedly finance Morena, in 2015.

The material dates from 2015 when David León was a consultant in the government of Manuel Velasco in Chiapas and the money given, for two million 430 thousand pesos, supposedly served to finance Morena’s campaign in the face of the upcoming elections.

Journalist Loret de Mola states that Pío López’s request for 12 years in prison for a journalist is in addition to the attacks by his brother and President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He also exposes that with Pío López’s charge againt him, reflects “the shelter of the State – the Presidency and the Prosecutor’s Office together – to encourage the condemnation of the President’s brother,” before which, he said, there will be a fight.

