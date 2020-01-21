National Tamale Fair to take place in Ticul, Yucatán (February 1st)

On the weekend of February 1st and 2nd, the second National Tamale Fair will be held in the municipality of Ticul, Yucatán.

The event was officially announced on Thursday Jan. 16th, and everything is ready for people to enjoy more than 50 different styles of tamales from Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Yucatan, said Alberto Lavalle, promoter of the event and founder of Con Sabor to Yucatan.

Rafael Montalvo, municipal president of Ticul, informed that this edition will be held in that municipality as part of an strategy to promote the city of Ticul, its culture, gastronomy, arts & crafts.

As guest country, El Salvador will bring all its creations that are characterized by having different fillings such as raisins or pineapple-based jams.

Sandra Aguilar, representative of El Salvador, said they will bring Salvadoran, corn, pork tamales, as well as other type of tamales stuffed with fried beans, quesillo, chicharrón, among many others.

Some of the Mexico’s most popular kind of tamales will be available, such as: steamed, strained, xpelon, baked, brazo de reina (queen’s arm), bzoto bichay, chanchamito, pib, rajas with cheese, green salsa with meat, pork rind in green salsa, mole with meat, mole with chicken, sweet tamale, vegan tamale, ground beef, ham and cheese, chipotle, Dutch cheese with Chaya, Chiapas style chipilin tamale, costeño, among many others.

In addition, there will be specific exhibition areas for products such as artisan gastronomy and tourism, drinks and desserts, as well as local producers.

WHAT IS LA CANDELARIA?

Candelaria or Candlemas, also known as Presentation of the Lord, or Presentation of Christ in the Temple, is celebrated in Mexico as Día De La Candelaria. The holiday commemorates Mary’s visit to the Temple in Jerusalem 40 days after the birth of Christ.

It is a custom in México that whoever found a “baby Jesus” figurine inside the “Rosca de Reyes” on January 6th, has to buy tamales for the rest of the family on Día De La Candelaria (Feb. 2nd).

There will also be musical, artistic and cultural activities, such as the presentation of the State Government Folkloric Ballet on February 1st at 6:30 in the afternoon.

At 7 PM, there will be a dance festival with local academies that will showcase their talent.

On February 2nd at 11 in the morning, there will be a Thanksgiving Mass for the second National Tamale Fair at the San Antonio de Padua Church.

At 4 pm the Magazine show will be held and at 6 the Folk Festival will be presented with municipal folkloric dance schools.

If you have to buy tamales on Candelaria, the National Tamale Fair is an excellent alternative for you to find countless options, combined with all the culture of Ticul and its surroundings.

This event is Free Admission.