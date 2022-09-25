Quintana Roo says goodbye to Carlos Joaquín González and welcomes Mara Lezama

López Obrador met this Saturday, September 24th with Governor Carlos Joaquín González and with the Governor elect Mara Lezama in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, met on Saturday with Governor Carlos Joaquín González and Mara Lezama, who in the next few hours will become the new governor of Quintana Roo.

The foregoing was made known in a tweet by Carlos Joaquín González, who pointed out that President López Obrador supervised the works of the Maya Train, the Chetumal and Tulum airports, and Jaguar Park, among other works.

Hoy en mi ultimo día como Gobernador de #QuintanaRoo, doy la bienvenida al Presidente @lopezobrador_ en revisión de tramos 4,5,6 y 7 del @TrenMayaMX, Aeropuerto de #Chetumal, Parque del Jaguar y Aeropuerto en #Tulum y Boulevard Colosio y #PuenteNichupte en #Cancun. pic.twitter.com/X5MI6C2JG2 — Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) September 24, 2022

“Today, on my last day as Governor of Quintana Roo, I welcome President López Obrador in reviewing sections 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the Maya Train Project, Chetumal Airport, Jaguar Park and Tulum Airport, and Colosio Boulevard, Nichupté Bridge in Cancún”, detailed the Quintana Roo state governor.

At the end of his mandate as governor, Carlos Joaquín González will be proposed by President López Obrador as the new ambassador of Mexico to Canada, with the purpose of promoting tourism in that North American country.

Meanwhile, Lezama explained that she presented a project to President López Obrador “to recover important archaeological remains in the southern part of the state.”

“This will mean more tourist activity and prosperity for those who need it most,” Lezama said on her Twitter account.

El presidente @lopezobrador_ está contento, y nosotros más, con el proyecto que le presentamos para recuperar importantes vestigios arqueológicos en la zona sur del estado. Esto significará más actividad turística y prosperidad para quienes más lo necesitan. pic.twitter.com/AIeSKdMK2d — Mara Lezama (@MaraLezama) September 25, 2022

Mara Lezama will be the first female governor in the history of Quintana Roo, in addition to being the ninth president in the country.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments