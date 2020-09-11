Get a better vision with this new technology

Clear vision is essential for basically everything: our work, our daily activities, our quality of life as such. Unfortunately, not everyone has a good natural vision.

Eye conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, so-called refractive errors are quite common. Many people wear glasses or contact lenses to see well, but some people consider them a great inconvenience because they just want to enjoy good vision without glasses or contacts. Thanks to medical advancements, this is possible. Minimally invasive surgery, for example, is quickly becoming the standard of care in many medical fields, and also in refractive surgery.

Laser vision correction

Nowadays, most refractive errors can be treated with laser vision correction very

effectively and also gently. This is the case with SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction), the latest advancement in refractive surgery, it’s an ambulatory procedure supporting a comfortable patient experience.

SMILE is a new technique of laser vision correction. Unlike conventional LASIK, this procedure creates no flap and involves the use of only one laser (the femtosecond laser). Instead of vaporizing cornea tissue to correct the underlying short-sightedness and astigmatism. SMILE® removes a small piece of corneal tissue called a lenticule through a small keyhole incision (about 2.5 to 4mm only). This single-step, all-in-one-laser operation is a day surgery procedure that takes about 15 minutes for both eyes.

SMILE® is able to treat short-sightedness between -1.00 diopters (100 degrees) to -10.00 diopters and astigmatism of up to -5.00 diopters. There are certain cornea thickness requirements for the refractive error being treated. Your eye doctor will advise you accordingly.

Due to the smaller wound by minimally invasive surgery, SMILE results in a much stronger eye and less immediate post-operative discomfort and tearing. The use of a small incision also means that fewer corneal nerves are severed during the procedure, which also means less dry eye. With no flap created, flap displacement or dislodgement is not an issue, and so you will be less susceptible to trauma. SMILE is a good option for those who are involved in contact sports.

Most patients will experience a dramatic improvement in their vision a day after the surgery but attaining full visual potential may take some time. SMILE patients will notice their vision improving over time, with full restoration of their eyesight three to six months after the surgery.

Conclusion

In Mexico, we have the highest technology to perform refractive surgery, including the most modern surgery technique for myopia and astigmatism, SMILE.

The results with SMILE are excellent, with minimal discomfort for the patient and practically immediate reincorporation to their usual activity, providing not only good visual results but also high patient satisfaction and improved quality of life. A complete ophthalmological evaluation is required to determine if you are a candidate for this surgery. Your ophthalmologist will guide you as to which is the best alternative for your condition.

By Julio Cesar Moreno

Julio Cesar Moreno Nava M.D. Ophthalmologist surgeon highly specialized in refractive surgery, anterior segment, and cataract surgery. Endorsed by the Mexican Council of ophthalmology. International member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)







Comments

comments