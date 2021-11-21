‘Narco Queen’ arrest: a significant hit to major cartel’s finances

Authorities in Mexico said they have arrested the wife of the leader of a major drug cartel, the Associated Press reported.
The Attorney General’s office, Defense Department, and National Intelligence Center announced the arrest of Rosalinda González Valencia on November 15. Mike Vigil contributed to the statement, calling her a “narco queen” with previous familial ties to drug trafficking. Vigil previously served as an international operations chief in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
González Valencia is the wife of cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, and the government considered it a significant hit in their operation against the cartel. Authorities claim she was involved in the finances of the Jalisco New Generation cartel in Jalisco, Mexico.
“She has all of the keys, all of the confidence of ‘El Mencho,'” said Vigil, “all of the information and was responsible for laundering the cartel’s money.”
The Jalisco New Generation cartel is considered to be Mexico’s most prominent and violent, having committed several attacks on security forces and police. Gunmen affiliated with the cartel shot down a military helicopter in 2015 with a rocket-propelled grenade. The cartel has been expanding out of Jalisco into neighboring states, such as Guanajuato and Michoacan.
The cartel primarily traffics methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
