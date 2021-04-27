Cubans carry out marine protest against U.S. sanctions

The sea caravan was part of a weekend of small protests and caravans on the Caribbean island. The Cuban Foreign Ministry has called for similar protests outside the country.

Horns blared, and Cuban flags fluttered as boats passed the U.S. embassy situated the Malecon.

Cubans gathered on the coast to support the protest.

“With each passing year, it makes less and less sense for the country to remain blocked. The country should not continue to be subjected to this pressure. It is unfair that the new generations continue to live in a war,” said Luar Miralles as he held a Cuban flag.







