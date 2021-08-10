UADY announces return to online classes starting this August 16th

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- A few weeks before the 2020-2021 school year begins, the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) announced the return to classes on Monday, August 16.

“In this return to classes an unavoidable issue is the safety of the university community from the strict application of health protocols and social distancing measures,” said an institution’s statement.

In this regard, the UADY stated that it is a priority to protect the health of students, as well as teachers, administrative and operational workers, and their families, so that the beginning of the school year will take place in the virtual mode and will continue that way until the conditions allow a return to the classrooms.

“In case of returning to face-to-face classes, the schools and faculties are prepared for the strict application of sanitary protocols in which the mandatory use of the mask is foreseen, the separation of at least 1.5 meters between people, the use of university spaces with limited capacity and the best air circulation conditions, among other aspects, which will allow, when the time comes, reincorporation to normal activities keeping the utmost care”, the statement said.

“When the appropriate circumstances are given to return to the classrooms, the UADY will give priority of attention to those who present an educational delay derived from lack of access to computer equipment or connectivity,” the statement concluded.

