Yucatan was elected venue for the third edition of Travel Po Up

Yucatán was chosen as the venue for the third edition of Travel Po Up, a meeting for reflection on the creation of tourism content in an innovative and sustainable way, coming from Madrid, Spain, for its tourist, cultural, gastronomic, archaeological offer and, above all, because it focuses its objectives on sustainability, care for the ecosystems and its products or services benefit the communities, respecting their history and traditions.

On May 15th,, at the Great Museum of the Mayan World in Mérida, the inaugural event was held, the discussion panel “Gastronomy as an engine of tourism development”, where the chefs Rosalía Chay Chuc, from the Yaxunah community, Regina Escalante, from the Merci restaurant, and Vidal Elías, from Micaela Mar y Leña, talked about their experiences about gastronomic tourism and the benefits it provides to the value chain on which they rely.

The chefs agreed that the Yucatecan ingredients, preparation, and traditions from the Maya culture are undoubtedly the basis of all the gastronomic experiences that distinguish this state.

The three chefs, who have been great representatives of local gastronomy inside and outside of Mexico, agreed that Yucatan is an ideal destination to find unique and unrepeatable experiences, full of love and passion for its traditions and the living Maya culture.

Continuing with the activities of this meeting, Vicente Ferreyra, a teacher in political management and environmental law, presented himself with the conference “Regenerate through tourism, Trend or Necessity?

He stressed that what currently leads to consider tourism as regenerative or sustainable or sustainable and socially responsible, is the need to make tourism that serves for the restoration of ecosystems, reforestation, and carries out processes that allow reversing a little of the damage already done.

