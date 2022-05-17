Yucatan was elected venue for the third edition of Travel Po Up

Yucatán was chosen as the venue for the third edition of Travel Po Up, a meeting for reflection on the creation of tourism content in an innovative and sustainable way, coming from Madrid, Spain, for its tourist, cultural, gastronomic, archaeological offer and, above all, because it focuses its objectives on sustainability, care for the ecosystems and its products or services benefit the communities, respecting their history and traditions.
On May 15th,, at the Great Museum of the Mayan World in Mérida, the inaugural event was held, the discussion panel “Gastronomy as an engine of tourism development”, where the chefs Rosalía Chay Chuc, from the Yaxunah community, Regina Escalante, from the Merci restaurant, and Vidal Elías, from Micaela Mar y Leña, talked about their experiences about gastronomic tourism and the benefits it provides to the value chain on which they rely.
The chefs agreed that the Yucatecan ingredients, preparation, and traditions from the Maya culture are undoubtedly the basis of all the gastronomic experiences that distinguish this state.
The three chefs, who have been great representatives of local gastronomy inside and outside of Mexico, agreed that Yucatan is an ideal destination to find unique and unrepeatable experiences, full of love and passion for its traditions and the living Maya culture.
Continuing with the activities of this meeting, Vicente Ferreyra, a teacher in political management and environmental law, presented himself with the conference “Regenerate through tourism, Trend or Necessity?
He stressed that what currently leads to consider tourism as regenerative or sustainable or sustainable and socially responsible, is the need to make tourism that serves for the restoration of ecosystems, reforestation, and carries out processes that allow reversing a little of the damage already done.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
German company Preh to open Engineering Development Center of the Southeast of Mexico
A cutting-edge center in automotive technology.
-
The continuation or suspension of section 5 of the Mayan Train in the hands of a Mérida judge
A federal judge in Mérida postponed.
-
For this hurricane season, Conagua forecasts 20 cyclones, two could be category 3 to 5
The season in which tropical systems.
-
Bus overturns in Querétaro leave at least 12 injured, 4 in serious condition
San Juan del Río.- A passenger.
-
These are the hurricanes that would reach Yucatan during 2022
The 2022 Hurricane Season will begin.
-
Asthma cases double in Yucatan (SSY)
Figures from the Federal Health Secretariat.
-
President Joe Biden’s statement on the International Day Against Homophobia
Read the statement by President Joe Biden.
-
Real Estate prices skyrocket 60% in Chetumal
The lack of low-income housing options.
-
Great vaquería is carried out in Kanasín in honor of San Isidro Labrador
With the start of the great.
-
Homicide suspect arrested in Tizimín tried to run over an agent
An individual in Tizimín tried to.
Leave a Comment