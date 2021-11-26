Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to the streets of New York City (Watch Video)

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (often shortened to Macy’s Day Parade) has been a U.S. tradition since 1924.

For many families the event is as much a part of the Thanksgiving Day celebration as the feast itself, parents and children gathering in the streets of New York City or pajama-clad in front of their television sets on Thanksgiving morning.

Source: Yahoo News

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments