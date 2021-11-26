  • Entertainment,
    • Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to the streets of New York City (Watch Video)

    By on November 26, 2021

    The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (often shortened to Macy’s Day Parade) has been a U.S. tradition since 1924.

    For many families the event is as much a part of the Thanksgiving Day celebration as the feast itself, parents and children gathering in the streets of New York City or pajama-clad in front of their television sets on Thanksgiving morning.

    Source: Yahoo News

